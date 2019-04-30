Montana Rail Link Park nearly complete, set to open in June

After getting support from dozens of Missoulians, the Garden City will soon get a new park, that doubles as a place where you can plant your own garden.
The Montana Rail Link park is located between North and South Avenue, Johnson Street and the Bitteroot rail line. It's set to open in June.
There are 35 plots at the community garden. According to employees at Garden City Harvest, which runs the garden, all plots are full with several people people on a wait list.
Missoula Redevelopment Agency Project Agency Annette Marchesseault said 62 trees and shrubs were delivered on Tuesday, and planting starts Wednesday.
Marchesseault said the homeowners in the Franklin by the Fort and Southgate Triangle neighborhoods spearheaded the project. She said open space and greenery was the number one priority for the four acre park.
"We have a wonderful playground, we have a wonderful dog park, community garden, we've got a half court basketball court and lots of open green space for pick up soccer games," Marchesseault said.
The park will connect to the Bitterroot branch trail, allowing for pedestrians and bikers to take advantage of the new park.
Marchesseault adds the park is nearly complete, and could open earlier than June. The only setback is waiting for the sod to get strong enough to withstand the foot traffic this park will see once it's done.