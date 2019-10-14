SEELEY LAKE- This week's MONTANA MURDER MYSTERIES explores the 1991 death of a Washington couple vacationing in Montana.
Ivy LaRue and Kenneth Cheetham were found shot to death in fall 1991, two miles away from where their van turned up abandoned.
Former FBI agents were assigned to re-open the cold case in spring 2019. They hope that someone will come forward with information on the crucial pieces of evidence that may still exist.
