Montana man officially calls the U.S. his home after 21 years

30 people from 23 different countries can now officially call the United States their home, after Missoula holds its first naturalization ceremony of 2019.
Dozens of family and friends packed into the Donald W. Molloy courtroom on Thursday to watch their loved ones swear in as American citizens.
Among these naturalized citizens if Bruno Augusto, who was born in Angola a country in Central Africa.
Augusto says he's held a student visa, a permanent work permit, a green card and after 21 years, he's proud to finally call himself a U.S. citizen.
"In a way, everything is the same, but in a way there's many things that just won't feel the same. I think it finally sinks in that I can vote," Augusto said.
Augusto said becoming an official citizen feels like finding the missing piece to a puzzle.
"This is home for me. It's been home for longer than just today. It's amazing. I feel whole. I feel complete," Augusto said.
Montana naturalized nearly 400 citizens in 2018. ABC FOX Montana asked the citizens what was going through their minds following the ceremony.
"I'm so happy and I'm very proud to call myself an American citizen," Neli Nikolov a Bulgarian Immigrant said.
"It's a mix of responsibility, but at the same time it's overwhelming," Mylyn Gray a Filipino immigrant said.
"I'm very proud to become an american citizen," Gerard Kouassi a Côte d'Ivoire immigrant said.