It normally takes years to climb all 27 peaks of the Beartooth Mountain Range. One Montana native broke records by scaling them all in less than five days.
Nate Bender planned his massive hiking project for more than two years. Once he started hiking last August, he says he completed the challenge in four days and six hours. The trek across all the peaks comes out to about 100 miles of travel, and only four of those miles are on a trail.
Bender said no one had every hiked across all the peaks in one trip before, and the ultramarathoner loves a challenge. Friends and family hiked out to bring him supplies and moral support at three points along the hike, and three pacers hiked with him in shifts so he wasn't alone. He hopes his story helps people appreciate Montana's public lands, even if they don't decide to hike through it for days at a time.
"I hope a trip like this will raise people's awareness about the value of these lands, and hopefully inspire some people to go out and experience those lands in their own way," Bender said.
Bender will give a presentation on his hiking project and discuss the value of public lands at Runner's Edge in Missoula on Tuesday, January 29. Doors are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m., and the presentation will begin at 6 p.m. that evening. More information about the event is available here.