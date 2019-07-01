Montana Highway Patrol thank the Missoula Sheriffs Office for their help in December Crash

Today the Montana Highway Patrol gave a formal thank you to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office for helping respond to a deadly incident back in December.
It was a wreck most of us in montana won't soon forget, two people died and a Frenchtown rural firefighter was injured when five semis crashed on an icy interstate 90 near Superior.
This afternoon, Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott accepted a plaque from MHP.
Sheriff McDermott went on to say he is thankful whenever other agencies are able to work together to protect the public
"We are very lucky in our community that our law enforcement agencies work very well together and we have a good working relationship.” McDermott said.
Formal thank you's like this don't happen very often but McDermott says his officers will be proudly hanging the plaque in their office.