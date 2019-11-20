It's been over eight months since Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer's life was forever changed. Trooper Palmer is now back home and with his family, adapting to his new normal.
Wednesday, the people that helped keep him alive were honored by the Montana Highway Patrol.
If it was not for those nurses and doctors at St. Patrick Hospital on the morning of March 15th, Trooper Palmer might have died.
On Wednesday Highway Patrol Troopers honored those who treated the severely injured trooper.
It was an emotional afternoon as state troopers handed out Challenge Coins to nearly 50 doctors, nurses, and other hospital personal who cared for and have been touched by Trooper Palmer.
It is an incredible honor to receive a Challenge Coin, while it is a physical display of gratitude from the highway patrol its more than just a thank you.
Rosalind Giffin is a house supervisor at St. Pats ER and she said receiving this coin is like an invitation into the state trooper family.
"We are a family and to have them recognize us for all the work that everyone did is amazing, it’s pretty cool," Giffin said.
The presentation of Challenge Coins will continue Thursday morning as the Highway Patrol recognizes fellow troopers who assisted Palmer.
Palmer was shot, along with three other people on March 15th in Evaro.
Two of those victims eventually died, Shelley Hayes and Julie Blanchard. Palmer was immediately rushed to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, where doctors stabilized him enough to be able to fly to Salt Lake City for life saving treatment.
He spent close to two months in Salt Lake City recovering from his wounds, and came back to Montana on May 22nd.