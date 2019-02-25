Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE FOREST SERVICE WEST CENTRAL MONTANA AVALANCHE CENTER MISSOULA MT ...THE FOREST SERVICE WEST CENTRAL MONTANA AVALANCHE CENTER MISSOULA MT HAS ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING... * TIMING...IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST TUESDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...ALL BACKCOUNTRY TERRAIN FOR THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN BITTERROOT RANGE. FROM GRANITE PASS SOUTH TO LOST TRAIL PASS. * AVALANCHE DANGER...THE AVALANCHE DANGER FOR THE WARNING AREA IS CONSIDERABLE RISING TO HIGH. NATURAL AVALANCHES ARE LIKELY AND HUMAN TRIGGERED AVALANCHES ARE BECOMING VERY LIKELY. * REASON/IMPACTS...RECENT HEAVY SNOW WITH WIND AND WEAK LAYERS IN THE SNOW WILL RESULT IN WIDESPREAD AVALANCHE ACTIVITY ACROSS THE BITTERROOT MOUNTAINS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS. TRAVEL IN AVALANCHE TERRAIN IS NOT RECOMMENDED. AVALANCHE MAY RUN LONG DISTANCES AND CAN RUN INTO MATURE FORESTS, VALLEY FLOORS, OR FLAT TERRAIN. CONSULT HTTP://WWW.MISSOULAAVALANCHE.ORG FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION. SIMILAR AVALANCHE DANGER MAY EXIST AT LOCATIONS OUTSIDE THE COVERAGE AREA OF ANY AVALANCHE CENTER. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... MULTIPLE THREATS OF SNOW/WIND. BLIZZARD CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO IMPACT KMSO FROM NOON TO 9 PM THIS EVENING. INTENSE SNOWFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR WILL BE MOST LIKELY AROUND 2-3PM, AND COULD LAST THROUGH 9 PM. WHITE-OUT CONDITIONS WILL BE LIKELY DUE TO BLOWING SNOW AND LOW VISIBILITY. SNOW INTENSITY SHOULD IMPROVE AFTER 9 PM, WITH LIGHT SNOW CONTINUING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING. EASTERLY WINDS WILL EASE UP DURING THE SAME TIME AS WELL, BUT WILL REMAIN BREEZY THEREAFTER.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS EXPECTED. HEAVY SNOW AND STRONG WINDS LIKELY. SNOWFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR LIKELY. FOR THE BITTERROOT VALLEY: ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 11 TO 15 INCHES. FOR THE MISSOULA VALLEY: TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 9 INCHES EXPECTED. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FOR THE BLIZZARD WARNING, FROM NOON TO 9 PM MST THIS EVENING. FOR THE WINTER STORM WARNING, UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY. * WINDS...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL BE SIGNIFICANT IN MISSOULA VALLEY. GUSTY EASTERLY WINDS TO 35 MPH WILL OCCUR AT TIMES THROUGH HELLGATE CANYON AND EAST MISSOULA. BITTERROOT VALLEY WINDS WILL BE OUT OF THE NORTH, WITH GUSTS OF 15 TO 20 MPH. * WIND CHILLS...BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. A BLIZZARD WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW WITH STRONG WINDS AND POOR VISIBILITIES ARE LIKELY. THIS WILL LEAD TO WHITEOUT CONDITIONS, MAKING TRAVEL EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. DO NOT TRAVEL. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED, STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR WAYNE MANY GUNS HAS BEEN CANCELLED. HE HAS BEEN FOUND. FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT BLACKFEET TRIBAL POLICE AT 406 338 4000. THANK YOU.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS EXPECTED. HEAVY SNOW AND STRONG WINDS LIKELY. SNOWFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR LIKELY. FOR THE BITTERROOT VALLEY: ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 11 TO 15 INCHES. FOR THE MISSOULA VALLEY: TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 9 INCHES EXPECTED. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FOR THE BLIZZARD WARNING, FROM NOON TO 9 PM MST THIS EVENING. FOR THE WINTER STORM WARNING, UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY. * WINDS...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL BE SIGNIFICANT IN MISSOULA VALLEY. GUSTY EASTERLY WINDS TO 35 MPH WILL OCCUR AT TIMES THROUGH HELLGATE CANYON AND EAST MISSOULA. BITTERROOT VALLEY WINDS WILL BE OUT OF THE NORTH, WITH GUSTS OF 15 TO 20 MPH. * WIND CHILLS...BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. A BLIZZARD WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW WITH STRONG WINDS AND POOR VISIBILITIES ARE LIKELY. THIS WILL LEAD TO WHITEOUT CONDITIONS, MAKING TRAVEL EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. DO NOT TRAVEL. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED, STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&