Montana has seen a rise in a synthetic opioid called fentanyl in 2019 and this drug can be very dangerous if used improperly.
Law enforcement is starting to investigate cases that could be dealing with this drug.
Both the Missoula Police Department and the Montana State Crime Lab are working together to determine whether these suspected cases are dealing with fentanyl and these cases have become more difficult to investigate because something that may be labeled as a specific drug like oxycodone is really something completely different.
Missoula Police put out a warning on Facebook about the distribution of fentanyl pills being marked as oxycodone.
This is extremely dangerous because fentanyl is 40 to 50 times stronger than oxycodone, which can cause a person’s body to go into complete shock or worst case scenario, can lead to death.
Missoula Police Detective Sergeant Rick Stevenson said police are starting to see some suspected cases with fentanyl, but they are still waiting for test results.
"We’re starting to see some attempts at trying to disguise and hide the actual content of fentanyl in certain drugs, so they're making it look like drugs that you would normally get from a doctor’s office for prescription, that type of thing," explained Stevenson.
The real versus fake oxycodone pills from the press release look very similar, and State Crime Lab Director, Scott Larson, said drug makers are doing this on purpose.
"People will have what’s called a pill press and they can make them look, the pills themselves would look like what would be like an oxycodone or a hydrocodone or a pill that you would get from your pharmacist but what’s inside would be something completely different," explained Larson.
Larson said when they get these types of cases they use this machine to determine what drugs are really in the pill.
"Most of the time, especially historically, if it looked like an oxycodone pill it would be an oxycodone pill or if it looked like an apresoline it would be an apresoline, but now we don’t always know," said Larson.
And because of this, law enforcement said it’s important to only take drug prescriptions that are prescribed to you, since you just never know what you're really getting.
"It could happen anywhere with anyone you know because there's a good chance that they don't know what they have," said Stevenson.