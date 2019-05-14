Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announces 2020 presidential campaign

HELENA - Montana Governor Steve Bullock has officially announced his candidacy for President of the United States.
The two-term democrat released a campaign video this morning.
“We need to defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that lets campaign money drown out the people’s voice, so we can finally make good on the promise of a fair shot for everyone," said Bullock. “This is the fight of our time. It's been the fight of my career. I'm running for President and with your help, we will take our democracy back.”
Bullock was elected governor in 2012. He was re-elected in 2016; the same year Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by more than 20 percentage points in the state.
The message of winning in a Trump state has been consistent in Bullock’s campaign videos so far. He’s also touting his roots in Montana, an ability to work across the aisle, Medicaid expansion, and campaign finance reform.
Bullock will make an in-person announcement in his hometown of Helena at Helena High School Tuesday afternoon. After that, he'll embark on a multi-day Iowa trip to campaign.