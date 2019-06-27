Montana FWP tips on if your dog "trees" a bear

MISSOULA- Summer season is bear season in Montana, but what would you do if your dog trapped a bear in a tree?
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks say this is a common occurrence that Missoula residents should be aware of.
Montana FWP executives say if your dog does chase or trap a bear in a tree, the best thing to do is to call your dog off, bring it inside, and stay indoors.
Bird feeders, dog food on your porch, as well as your garbage are an easy way to lure bears into your property.
FWP bear management leaders say one thing not to do- is call more attention to the bear.
"The worst thing a person can do is call relatives, call brothers, call aunts, and create a big crowd control around a tree. Like I said, it's best to back off and let the bear climb down and leave them alone,” said Montana Fish and Wildlife, bear management specialist, Jamie Jonkel.
If you find yourself with a bear in your tree, you don't need to call 911 or FWP.
Remain calm, remain inside, and wait with your animal until the bear feels comfortable enough to leave.
If you have questions or concerns regarding bears in your area, click here.