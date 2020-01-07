Montana firefighters sent to Australia to help fight flames

MISSOULA - As the wildfires rage on in Australia, some of the treasure state's very own firefighters are helping to knock them down.
Employees from Montana's Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are helping to suppress the deadly flames that continue to spread across Australia.
According to the Bureau of Land Management Chief of Communications Al Nash, two BLM employees from Miles City are already in Australia, and Julie Polutnik from Missoula, Richard Hayner from Lewistown, and Leroy Evans from Billings are part of the latest U.S. contingent to help fight fires in Australia.
Overall the U.S. has sent about 100 qualified firefighters to help with wildfire and aviation management. The U.S. will continue to send firefighters to Australia until conditions improve.
The U.S., Australia and New Zealand have been exchanging fire assistance for over 15 years. In August 2018, 138 Australian and New Zealand wildfire firefighters came to the U.S. for almost a month to help fight fires in northern California and other parts of the northwest.
The last time U.S. firefighters were sent to Australia was 2010.
Wake Up Montana is currently working with the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management to gather more details about the brave firefighters who are working tirelessly in Australia. Stay here for the latest information.