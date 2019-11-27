Montana families hit the road for Thanksgiving

MISSOULA - Triple-A predicts it will be the busiest Thanksgiving holiday travel season since 2005. An estimated 49.3 million people will hit the roads by car this holiday season.
The Hansen family of five lives in Dillon. They're included in that statistic of people traveling. They started a 12-hour road trip to Portland on Wednesday.
"We got started early this morning and we're gonna get there in one day," Burke Hansen said.
While there isn't much snow anticipated on their drive to Portland, like most Montana families, they're prepared for the worst.
"Underneath we have thermal sleeping bags and emergency blankets. We always have a shovel, I never go anywhere without a shovel," Holly Hansen said.
Mary Hinkel, who lives in Kalispell, is also prepared in case her family gets stranded.
'We have candles, we have a propane torch, we have a survival blanket," Hinkel said.
She's traveling with her parents to Manhattan, and she's not worried about the roads.
"Born and raised, third generation Montanan, no big deal," Hinkel said.
While some are driving, Hershel Clizbe who currently lives in Springfield, OR, chose to take a faster way home to see his family in Arlee.
"We flew this time. We wanted to avoid the bad roads and bad weather takes about half as long to get here," Clizbe said.
Whether traveling by car or plane to see loved ones, Hansen said he's grateful.
"We're just thankful this holiday season for the country we live in, the community we live in," Hansen said.