POLSON - A Lake County Deputy says it's good to be back after he was badly burned while on the job helping a car on the side of the road.

"I like the action, I like the streets, I just like working with the people," Nathan White said.

Two months ago White responded to a car on the side of the road, when he took a look under the hood, the carburetor blew up in his face.

"The vehicle back-fired and blew fire and gasoline all over me and I was literally on fire,” Nathan said, “I had to drop on the ground and roll around to try and get it out."

Leaving a patch of burnt grass in the ditch.

"As soon as it was out I saw skin hanging off my arm, my hand, and I knew my face has been severely burned,” Nathan said.

Amazingly, White called for his own ambulance, and then his wife.

"After he called EMS, he called me himself,” Tori said, “he was still on the scene and I could tell by his voice something was wrong.”

"I wanted to be the one to call her because I knew it would scare her if someone else called her," Nathan said.

Tori met her husband in the local emergency room. From there they were both airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

After weeks of treatment Nathan was eventually allowed to go home, where Tori used her background as a paramedic to continued to take care of him.

"He’s just an amazing man, and has kept his sense of humor through this whole thing," Tori said.

"I was laughing and joking in the ER telling them ‘I feel like a flaming idiot,’" Nathan said. "When we got to Seattle I told them “I’ve had a burning desire to visit Seattle.’ Then yesterday when I came to work for the first time the Sheriff called, welcomed me back, and I told him thank you and that since this is my first day back I’ll try not to get too fired up."

Walking down the halls of the station Nathan was given a warm welcome back with smiles, handshakes, and multiple pats on the back.

Nathan said the man he was helping back in August was pouring gas on his carburetor to try and get his car started. Nathan warns other to be extremely careful if you try this.