MISSOULA- The 16th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival starts this weekend. And it wouldn't be well rounded event without a locally designed poster and program cover.
Illustrator Adrienne Langer is debuting her art for the first time with the festival. She said she's honored to create this year's poster.
Her inspiration? Montana's culture. The poster captures the great outdoors while incorporating the art of film.
"The inspiration really came from being in Montana, because the way that we interact with the outdoors here, a lot of people go camping, hiking, skiing, fishing," said Langer. "I felt like I wanted to make an image that represented our interaction with the outside."
Langer hopes the poster brings feelings of nostalgia for not only filmmakers, but the state of Montana as a whole.
Langer has worked on book covers, editorial illustration, gallery shows, greeting cards and more. She freelances and works as a designer for Noteworthy Paper & Press.