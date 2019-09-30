Attention all cider lovers: It is Montana Cider Week and there is a whole host of activities for cider drinkers.
Back for its sixth year, all six cider makers in western Montana will be hosting events. From great falls to Bozeman, through the Bitterroot, and to the Missoula valleys.
Events include cider tastings, apple pressings, taproom takeovers, and more.
"It’s really about the community of cider makers around the state there are 6 of us now and the community of cider drinkers throughout the state as well” western cider co-owner, Jon Clarenbach said.
Here is a full list of Cider Week events:
September 28th Missoula - Western Cider Harvest Party
September 28th Kalispell - Big Mountain Harvest Party
September 30th Missoula - McIntosh Tasting at Western
October 1st Missoula - Dram Shop Tap-Takeover
October 2nd Great Falls - Enbar Tap-Takeover
October 2nd Missoula - Cheese and Cider Pairing at Western
October 2nd Columbia Falls - BackRoom Tap-Takeover
October 3rd Kalispell - The Brass Tap Tap-Takeover
October 3rd Bozeman - Montana Ale Works with Western Cider
October 4th Bigfork - Sitting Duck Cider Cocktail Night
October 4th Bozeman - Lockhorn Orchard Apple Pressing
October 4th Bozeman - Sidewinders Tap-Takeover
October 5th Kalispell - Big Mountain Tour
October 5th Hamilton - Liquid Apple Night