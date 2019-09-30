beer taps

Attention all cider lovers: It is Montana Cider Week and there is a whole host of activities for cider drinkers.

Back for its sixth year, all six cider makers in western Montana will be hosting events. From great falls  to Bozeman, through the Bitterroot, and to the Missoula valleys.

Events include cider tastings, apple pressings, taproom takeovers, and more.

"It’s really about the community of cider makers around the state there are 6 of us now and the community of cider drinkers throughout the state as well” western cider co-owner, Jon Clarenbach said.

Here is a full list of Cider Week events:

September 28th Missoula - Western Cider Harvest Party

September 28th Kalispell - Big Mountain Harvest Party

September 30th Missoula - McIntosh Tasting at Western

October 1st Missoula - Dram Shop Tap-Takeover

October 2nd Great Falls - Enbar Tap-Takeover

October 2nd Missoula - Cheese and Cider Pairing at Western

October 2nd Columbia Falls - BackRoom Tap-Takeover

October 3rd Kalispell - The Brass Tap Tap-Takeover

October 3rd Bozeman - Montana Ale Works with Western Cider

October 4th Bigfork - Sitting Duck Cider Cocktail Night

October 4th Bozeman - Lockhorn Orchard Apple Pressing

October 4th Bozeman - Sidewinders Tap-Takeover

October 5th Kalispell - Big Mountain Tour

October 5th Hamilton - Liquid Apple Night

