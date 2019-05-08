MISSOULA - Move over, White Claw. This month, Big Sky Brewery unveiled its own brand of spiked seltzers, featuring flavors familiar to the Treasure State.
Though the Big Sky Spiked Seltzer is a far different beverage than longtime flagship beers such as Moose Drool and Summer Honey, the company says Spiked Seltzer still follows the brand's ultimate mission.
"We brew with a simple philosophy: MAKE WATER FUN. The BIG SKY SPIKED SELTZER is the next chapter."
In a Facebook post, the brewery said they're responding to years of demands for a local boozy seltzer.
The Big Sky Spiked Seltzer contains 1 gram of total carbohydrates and zero grams of sugar.
Flavors include cucumber melon, ginger lemon basil and huckleberry.
Find it in Missoula at Orange Street Food Farm, Town Pump and Albertson's, and in Bozeman at Rosauers, Albertsons, Town Pump and the Co-Op.
Low-calorie "spiked seltzers" have been immensely popular in Montana since White Claw launched a few years ago, followed quickly by other brands aiming to capitalize on its popularity.
Montanans reportedly drink more White Claw per capita than any other state, with the most consumption in Bozeman, according to the Bozeman Chronicle.
A White Claw spokesperson theorized to the Chronicle that White Claw is perceived as healthier because it's low-calorie and low-carb, and that may especially appeal to people with an outdoorsy Montanan lifestyle.