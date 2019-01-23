MISSOULA- Tonight, six Montana breweries gathered at the Rhino downtown, their goal?
To drink good beer and raise money for the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund.
Sierra Nevada is raising funds after many of their employees as well as thousands of others fell victim to California’s devastating wildfires.
"Sierra Nevada has always been a good partner for us here at the Rhinoceros and for them to lose a lot of their employees housing and their community... I was more than eager to help,” said Rhino Co-owner, Brad Martens.
With many people on board, several breweries around Montana felt the need to partner with Sierra Nevada and brew the Resilience IPA, all to benefit the Camp Fire Relief Fund.
"Most breweries are kind of about community; this was an extension of that. A little bit further away than down the street or even in state but still a beer drinking community. That was kind of our enthusiasm behind it, was to help out some other beer people,” said Bozeman Brewing Company, Sales Representative, Mark Bergstrom.
With a couple hundred people supporting the event this evening, Sierra Nevada Brewing as well as the six other breweries say they loved seeing the beer community come together for a good cause.
Area Sales Manager for Sierra Nevada stated, "All those breweries that are here are from Montana besides us obviously, it just shows that even a couple thousand miles away people are able to resonate with what’s happened in a different part of the country.”
The Resilience IPA brewed by Sierra Nevada themselves can be found all around Missoula with all of the portions going directly to the Camp Fire Relief Fund.