MISSOULA – The Montana A Cappella Society has been invited to the International Choral Festival in Tuscany, Italy and Governor Bullock sent them a letter appointing them Montana’s Ambassador of Song.
The Montana A Cappella Society is an all-volunteer group from different parts of the Bitterroot and they all come together to share their passion, singing. They perform at various community fundraisers, birthday parties and events; and don’t charge a dime for their services.
"No one should be denied the pleasure of music because of money," said Don Matlock, Montana A Cappella Society artistic director.
They fundraised money for their trip through jelly sales and a raffle opportunity for community members to join them on their trip to Italy. But this isn’t the singing group’s first big trip. In 2008 they travelled with the capital Christmas tree that came out of the Bitterroot to Washington D.C. to perform Christmas carols. In 2013 they traveled in to the 48th International Choral Festival in Cork, Ireland and took their talents internationally.
Matlock said the mayor in Tuscany hand-picks the artists he wants to come and he said the Montana A Cappella Society is the only community choir from the U.S. going. However, their invitation wasn’t the most surprising part of this event because the group also received a letter from Governor Bullock congratulating them on their success and appointing them as Montana’s Ambassador of Song.
"To be recognized as Montana's ambassador of song, well it's a big deal," said Matlock.
The group will travel to Italy June 15 and spend more time in Italy performing at a children’s hospital and a senior center. Matlock says they’re not there for pleasure, but business.