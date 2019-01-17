Montana Campus Compact's Read for Peace service project aims to help students understand racial justice and why MLK Day is so much more than a day off from school. Event organizers are searching for volunteers to help deliver the message to students.
Volunteers will read a book about MLK to students at 13 elementary schools across Missoula. Each class will hear a story geared toward their grade level, which range from kindergarten to fifth grade. Volunteers will then lead kids through a poetry writing exercise about what peace means to them, or have them draw a picture of what their perfect world would look like.
Many volunteers are AmeriCorps national service members, and they have special ties to the event. Montana Campus Compact VISTA leader Maryelizabeth Koepele hopes the yearly reading day will help kids remember why MLK Day matters.
"It was started seven years ago by an AmeriCorps member who realized that, while some students have Martin Luther King Day off, they might not realize the significance of the day," Koepele said. "Or really what Martin Luther King did."
MLK Day falls on January 21, 2019, and one Read for Peace event is scheduled in Missoula on the holiday. Read for Peace events are happening across the state, and most are scheduled for Friday, January 18 due to school holidays. Organizers say they are still searching for a few volunteers to cover shifts on both days. More information about volunteering is available here.