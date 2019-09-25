MISSOULA - The MissoulaMaze is hosting their 11th annual Get Lost For Good food drive where they encourage people to bring food instead of money for admission to the corn maze.
Get Lost for Good will take place September 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mountain View Elementary School at 1010 Clements Rd, Missoula.
Normally admission costs $8 for adults and $5 children but for one day only families can gain entrance to the maze with a non-perishable food donation. MissoulaMaze is asking that people bring foods that are high in protein like peanut butter, soups or canned tuna.
All food donations will go directly to the Missoula Food Bank and the MissoulaMaze serves as one of the biggest contributors during this time of year.
“We are thankful to be able to help the community by donating admissions on this day each year,” says Co-owner Mark Crider. “We are suggesting visitors bring a bag of food per group or family to effectively help in this cause.”
Co-owner Jennifer Crider says the amount of food raised fluctuates every year but in 2017 MissoulaMaze was able to collect two thousand seventeen pounds to help feed people during the winter months.
The idea for the Get Lost for Good food drive stemmed from a will to help the community in anyway the Crider family could.
"We just wanted to find a way to give back to the community in some way and we know that there is a lot of need for food especially during the winter months in Missoula. We thought about what resource do we have, and that resource would be able to give away tickets," said Jennifer.
This year's corn maze theme is all about ocean animals and there will be fun, educational facts about sea creatures throughout the maze. Aside from the corn maze, there is also a petting zoo, pumpkin patch, and family friendly games.