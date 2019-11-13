MISSOULA - A Missoula woman was booked into the Missoula County Detention Center on Tuesday evening on suspicion of deliberate homicide, as well as a misdemeanor trespassing charge.
Nancy Leann Wright, 47, of Missoula is being held without bail.
According to the Missoulian, the arrest is in relation to a unattended death of a man at a residence in the 3600 block of Stephens Avenue that happened on Sunday, November 3 around 9:00 AM. According to Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh, officers found the man dead when they arrived on the scene.
On Wednesday, Missoula County Undersheriff Rich Maricelli, in a conversation with the Missoulian, identified the man who died as 42-year old Phillip Benjamin, of Missoula. Right now, the cause of his death is still under investigation, as police are still waiting for further reports from the medical examiner.
According to the Missoulian, the Missoula Police Department had officers watch over the second floor of the Parkside Village apartments all day on Wednesday as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story, and will continued to be updated when Wright is expected to be in court.