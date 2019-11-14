MISSOULA - A Missoula woman is charged with murdering her neighbor with a knife, and she admitted to detectives she "was told to do it."
On November 3rd, emergency personnel found 42-year-old Phillip Benjamin unresponsive with a stab wound to his chest in his home.
Benjamin was living in the Parkside Village apartments which is located in the 3600 block of Stephens Ave.
11 days after police found Benjamin, his neighbor 47-year-old Nancy Leanna Wright appeared in Missoula county justice court for killing Benjamin.
She is in jail on a $2 million bond. If she makes bail, she will be required to be under pre-trail supervision and has to wear a GPS monitor.
Court documents paint a history of discord between the two neighbors, including a fight witnesses reporting seeing on Halloween night.
Three days later, he was found dead.
Prosecutors allege Wright entered Benjamin's home and killed him in his sleep. She's also accused of entering other homes in the apartment complex.
When questions by police, she admitted to murdering Benjamin, but didn't know why.
Detectives found knives in her apartment that matched one found at the crime scene.
Neighbors at Parkside Village said their apartment complex is a relatively quiet area, and everyone tends to keep to themselves. Yet, a murder in their apartment building was alarming to hear.
"It's definitely a surprise for me. I'm certain when I tell my mom she will be very surprised, especially for this area," Cailean Mclean said.
Mclean has lived at Parkside for about a year. He said there isn't much crime in the neighborhood.
"Homicide in this area, deliberate homicide seems pretty surprising," Mclean said.
Alison Lee who also lives at Parkside agrees. She rarely sees police activity in the area.
"You see [police] drive through but that's pretty much it," Lee said.
Lakiesha Sipp-Angst has three kids under the age of nine. She said after learning about the murder of Benjamin, she will be extra cautious.
"I definitely don't want my kids walking around alone or going to check the mail by themselves. I don't know, I'm nervous about them being out of my sight," Sipp-Angst said.
Wright's next hearing is on November 25th at 3:00 p.m.
Previous coverage:
