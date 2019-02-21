MISSOULA - The Missoula Outpatient VA Clinic is getting a new name to honor a Montana war veteran.
U.S. Army Staff Sergeant David J. Thatcher passed away a few years ago, but his distinguished record of service lives on. The Montana VA Healthcare system says Thatcher joined the U.S. Army in 1940. The VA says he served during the Doolittle Raid on Japan, survived a plane crash during the mission and earned the Silver Star for his service.
The Missoula VA Outpatient Clinic says it's one of three clinics in the Treasure State being renamed for Montana war veterans. The new name will be the David J. Thatcher VA Clinic.
The clinic says some of Thatcher's family, politicians and community members will be at the event. The ceremony will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, February 21. The address of the clinic is:
2687 Palmer St., Suite C Missoula, MT 59808