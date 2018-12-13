Many people fight the lines to get presents under the tree before Christmas morning.
And while the lines may be stressful, there's even more madness on the other side of the counter.
Holiday postal service madness, the volume at the United States Postal Service in Missoula triples in volume the week before Christmas.
Triple the mail to spread the holiday joy.
December 17th to the 23rd is the post office's busiest week of the year with Acting Post Master, Jack Hettick, only expecting more mail in the days to come.
"We pulled some number from last week and it was 10,000 parcels per day, so we’ll probably go up to 12,000 to 15,000 parcels per day next week," said Hettick.
Employees work around the clock to get packages delivered on time.
If you're not a fan the hustle and bustle during the holidays, USPS has some tools to help you avoid the lines while spreading some joy.
"Once you have the product and you're ready to ship it, instead of bringing it in here and waiting in line, you could just go to click n ship and we'll pick it up for you," explained Hettick.
And if you're receiving holiday gifts, Hettick is reminding people to keep a watchful eye.
In case any porch pirates get inspiration from the Grinch and try to steal Christmas.
"If that mail builds up that's when the theft will occur as long as they are picking up their mail timely and their packages timely then they shouldn't have any issues," emphasized Hettick.
You can also pick up your mail in person or ask USPS to hide your package on your property.
It's especially important to double check everything while sending last minute holiday gifts, so you can avoid any problems during the busiest time of the year.
If you want your packages delivered before Christmas, there are shipping deadlines.
Friday is the deadline for standard shipping with all three options for expedited shipping coming up next week.