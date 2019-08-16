Missoula Under Construction instills the value of trade work in kids

MISSOULA - Missoula Under Construction is a day where kids are able to get a hands-on experience with heavy machinery while being taught by trade-work professionals what their day-to-day life consists of.
Jackson Contractor Group and Construction Team Management are hosting Missoula Under Construction so that kids have the opportunity to drive an excavator, a fork lift, a bulldozer and even operate a crane.
Local plumbers, electricians, carpenters and masons will also be there to teach kids about the kind of work they do.
"This is really just to raise awareness for the trades and get excited and involved, and get dirty," Amanda Armstrong, Missoula Under Construction co-chair, says.
There is a $5 admission fee but all of the proceeds go to the Missoula Food Bank.
Missoula Under Construction will take place at Fort Missoula August 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Multiple food trucks will be in attendance as well including the Missoula Food Bank food truck which gives free meals to children.