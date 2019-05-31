The Montana Department of Justice says Casey Blanchard is finally coming home after being shot several times and undergoing 10 surgeries at a Utah hospital.
Blanchard and his wife, Leah, are driving home to Montana this Saturday and will be met by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper at the Missoula County line.
The family is expected to arrive in Stevensville at 7 PM. The public is invited to welcome the Blanchards home by lining Brooks Street in Missoula or meet at the Stevensville Wye.
Blanchard was shot on the night of March 14, along with his mother, Julie Blanchard, and his friend, Shelley Hays, who died. The same suspect is accused of shooting a Montana Highway Patrol trooper later that night.
The Blanchards provided a statement:
“These past few months, we’ve been surrounded by a strong medical team here at the University of Utah that kept us moving at every hurdle. Although Casey is now a paraplegic and has other limitations, we are both adjusting to this huge change to our lives and we are continuously improving every day,” the Blanchards said. “We want to thank Casey’s medical team, along with the amazing troopers who let us in with open arms during our stay here. We also want to thank our hometown for all the support, love, and prayers that have been sent our way. We truly couldn’t have come out as strong as we have without you guys,” the Blanchards added.
Blanchard was wounded in the arm, chest, spine, abdomen and both legs. He underwent Level 1 trauma care at the University of Utah Hospital.