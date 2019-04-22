MISSOULA - The Department of Justice provided an update on one of the people shot and seriously injured in a late-night incident in Missoula in March.
The DOJ says Casey Blanchard has undergone several surgeries after being shot on the night of March 14.
Blanchard and his mother, Julie, were both shot, along with Shelley Hays, who was hit and killed in the incident. The alleged shooter also seriously injured a Montana highway patrol trooper later that night.
Casey Blanchard is officially in rehabilitation, although he has a long way to go. An update from family says Casey was shot eight times in the arm, chest, spine, torso and legs. They say his movements are limited but last week, he moved into rehabilitation, and the family is hopeful about his progress.
Read the full release:
Casey Blanchard was shot on the evening of March 14, 2019, in Missoula when he exited his vehicle to check on a motorist who he thought needed assistance. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer was later shot attempting to locate the same suspect involved in the earlier shootings that injured Casey and his mother Julie and killed Shelley Hays.
Casey and his wife, Leah, have provided the following update on his condition:
“As of April 16, 2019, we have officially moved to rehabilitation, which is a big step in this journey that we have been put through. Casey was shot eight times when he exited the vehicle. He was shot in the left arm, right chest, spine, abdomen and both legs. He has undergone ten surgeries. As of now, he is limited in most of life’s daily activities.
He continues to make progress every day with the help of physical therapists, great doctors, and a phenomenal team. Our life has taken a 180 but we are prepared for every outcome this situation throws at us.
Our family would like to thank everyone that has supported and prayed for us during this time. We wouldn’t be where we are today without you guys.”
To help support the Blanchards in their time of need, a spaghetti benefit dinner is being held in their honor on April 27, 2019 from 4PM-8PM at St. Mary’s Parish in Stevensville. There will be a live and silent auction. Dinner is $10 a plate with children 10 and under free.
Additionally, all Montana Buffalo Wild Wings locations are donating 20% of their proceeds on May 13 to the victims of the Missoula/Evaro shootings with the presentation of a coupon that can be downloaded at the following link: https://dojmt.gov/highwaypatrol/mt-buffalo-wild-wings-fundraiser/