MISSOULA - A victim from a Missoula shooting spree that killed one and injured three, is expected to return home from a Utah hospital next month.
The Montana Department of Justice shared the following statement from Casey Blanchard's family: “Casey continues to progress well through his treatment. He is becoming more confident in his daily activities such as being active, transferring in and out of a vehicle, and cooking. This may be a new journey for us, but we are not letting it stop us. As of now, our estimated date to return home to Montana is the beginning of June.”
Casey, his mother Julie Blanchard, Shelley Hays, and Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer were shot in an incident in March.
Shelley Hays died as a result of his injuries. Julie Blanchard has been released from the hospital.
Trooper Palmer was released from the Salt Lake City hospital earlier this week. He was welcomed back to Montana with a law enforcement escort and community support.