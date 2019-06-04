MISSOULA - Just a few days after her son Casey came home to Stevensville, Julie Blanchard has died of a health complication, officials say.
Julie, along with her son, Casey, and their friend Shelley Hays, were shot in March, allegedly by the same shooter who shot Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer. Hays died in the shooting.
The Chelan County Coroner's Office in Wenatchee, Washington says Julie was left a quadriplegic by the shooting and had been undergoing rehabilitation. They say she died after being re-admitted to the hospital with a breathing complication.
The coroner's office says Julie's organs will be donated, and officials will wait until after that process is completed to perform an autopsy and declare an official cause of death.
Palmer and Casey Blanchard were grievously wounded but came home from the hospital recently. Casey is now living as a paraplegic, and Palmer is alert but non-verbal, authorities say.