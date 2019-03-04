MISSOULA - A scammer is targeting residents by calling people and pretending to a deputy, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
From MCSO:
***SCAM ALERT*** Today we received information that someone was calling residents and pretending to be a Deputy Petersen from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office. While we do have a Deputy Petersen on our staff, he is NOT calling and asking folks for money or gift cards. It has been reported that the scammer sounds like he is from the south and knew the potential victims full name. In one instance a woman was asked to call 258-0130 and dial extension 11.
We will never call ask for money or gifts cards. Scammers usually try to put their victims in a state of panic so they make quick decisions. Don’t give out personal information. Don’t give them money. This particular scammer, who has tried this scam before, goes through the effort to find out our actual deputies name. Don’t fall for it.
Please share this information so others don’t become the victim of a scam. It’s disheartening to us when peoples hard earned money is wasted on those who want to steal it.