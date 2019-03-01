A Missoula semi driver says he was run off the road in Idaho Wednesday.
Jon Jones, 76, says it's miracle he'd alive after he went off the road trying to avoid a head-on collision with another truck on Highway 12.
It's a miracle both Jon and his dog Kola are uninjured, but Jon said his life flashed before his eyes.
Jon said this accident could have been much worse because the truck he was driving was carrying fuel.
"Explosion and fire" is what semi-truck driver Jon was thinking the second he rolled off a four-foot drop-off while hauling gasoline and diesel fuel.
It's not what he expected Wednesday driving a route he's done countless times.
"In the last 25 years, I have been there probably over 1,000 times. It's not an unfamiliar road at all," Jon says.
Not an unfamiliar road, but definitely an unfamiliar circumstance when he came across a slight left hand curve going about 20 miles per hour and saw a log truck crossing over the center line on Highway 12 near Grangeville, Idaho.
The Missoula truck driver reared off to the side of the road to avoid a head-on collision, but Jon said unfortunately, he went a little too far and rolled his truck.
If that weren't bad enough, the log truck that ran him off the road didn't stop to help.
"And that's the other thing that really upsets me about it you know. In that country, cellphone service is limited. If at all available, and if you're in trouble somebody has to stop to help," Jon says.
Luckily, two cars behind Jon did stop.
Those good Samaritans helped Jon and his co-pilot Kola climb out of the semi.
Jon said some of the diesel fuel leaked from his truck, but thankfully nothing caught fire.
And he and Kola didn't get hurt, but as for the truck, he won't be driving it again anytime soon.
The Idaho State Police are still trying to track down the driver of that log truck.
If you know anything about the incident please contact Idaho State Police.