Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW FOLLOWED BY EXTREMELY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. TOTAL NEW SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH EXPECTED. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BECOME VERY DIFFICULT DUE TO DEEP SNOW DRIFTS OVER ROADWAYS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... MULTIPLE THREATS OF SNOW/WIND/. LIGHT SNOW WILL CONTINUE OVER THE AIRFIELD, WITH ROUGHLY ONE TO TWO INCHES OF SNOW EXPECTED. WINDS WILL INCREASE FROM THE NORTHEAST AROUND 6PM WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH POSSIBLE THROUGH MUCH OF THE NIGHT. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IS EXPECTED, WHICH WILL CAUSE PERIODS OF LOW VISIBILITY.