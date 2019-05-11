Missoula says goodbye to iconic Hoagieville on Higgins

MISSOULA - Saturday Missoulians are saying a bittersweet goodbye to their longtime, favorite drive-up.
After opening up on Higgins Street in 1980, Hoagieville owners recently shared with the public that the location would be closing for good.
Saturday, on its final day of business, customers say that they will miss the nostalgia of the drive-up.
"They come up, they see you and wait on you, you get the window tray, and old style,” said customer, Cheryl Galipeau.
Hoagieville's last day of business was so busy, that they ran out of certain items on the menu.
Hoagieville owners say that soon building demolition will begin and a new establishment, Brew’d, will take its place.
Although the community is sad to say goodbye to hoagies, they know this transition is a good one.
"I'm excited and we can still get hoagies, I can still get my hoagie fix, and cheese fries, and hoagie salt,” addede Galipeau.
Hoagieville will be holding a sale for different items like trays, picnic tables, and memorabilia this Tuesday, the 14th for the public.