Missoula Search and Rescue presented member Ellie Cosgrove with a certification in tracking/trailing and human remains detection handler.
Cosgrove started her certification with SAR K-9 Remi last year and she is working toward another certification in avalanche rescue/recovery beside SAR K-9, Remi.
Cosgrove has a long list of previous certifications:
She was recently certified in tracking with North American Police Work Dog Association and in Human Remains Detection with International Police Work Dog Association earlier this year. She also holds certifications as a emergency medical technician, avalanche rescue technician and swift water rescue technician.
Congratulations Ellie Cosgrove!