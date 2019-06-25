MISSOULA- Tagliare Delicatessen's Megadeath sandwich made its debut in People Magazine as Montana's Best Sandwich.
People Magazine and the online restaurant guide, The Infatuation, released the best sandwich from every state.
Layered with ham, finocchiona, hot soppressata, pepperoni, hot capicola with the deli's own feisty slaw on top, the Megadeath is putting Missoula on the map.
You can pick up the Megadeath at Tagliare's for $11.95.
For more details and to see the full list of sandwiches, click here.