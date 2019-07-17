MISSOULA - The 11th Annual International Choral Festival starts today in Missoula.
Choirs from all over the world are coming to sing in the garden city. People are traveling from China, Finland, Spain, Estonia, and Indonesia are just a few of the choirs that have touched down in Missoula so far.
The International Choral Festival is a non-competitive event produced by volunteers that takes place every third year in Missoula. They are a non-profit organization that strives to connect musicians from diverse cultural traditions with the local community. They work to invite people from all over the world and all walks of life to join together in song.
"I can remember back when I first tried to recruit some of these choirs and trying to explain to them how different and exciting this festival is compared to all of the other festivals they might go to, because of our community involvement," said David Heidel, artistic director of the International Choral Festival.
The festival will kick off at Caras Park at Out to Lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a full schedule you can head to this link. https://www.choralfestival.org/2019-festival-schedule/
People can purchase a festival button for $20 and gain admittance to every performance. They can be purchased at Fact & Fiction, Fresh Market, Good Food Store, Orange Street Food Farm Rockin' Rudy's, the festival office at 312 E. Pine St., or online at this link. https://www.choralfestival.org/product/2019-international-choral-festival-button/