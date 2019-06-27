MISSOULA- The Roxy Theater is closing July 5-July 19 for some major improvements to the moviegoing experience.
After the Roxy Theater fire in 1994, new seats were installed in 1998, making the current seats over 20 years old.
The latest renovations will bring new seats with a higher back, as well as a reclining option, making the movie experience all-around better for guests.
Executive Director Mike Steinberg says they're excited to address the two major issues for customers.
"It's not like very night we get these complaints, but the two complaints we do get are the seats and the sound," Steinberg says. "Those are the both the things that we are improving over the next two weeks. We are doing all new seats in every theater and updating the sound system in every theater as well."
The old seats will be open for the public to take home. You can pick them up in sets of three on July 5th and July 6, and to do that email seats@theroxytheater.org.