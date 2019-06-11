MISSOULA - A sewage leak on May 8 caused the Poverello Center to partially shut down some of their sleeping dorms, and they still haven't been able to completely re-open.
The Poverello is a non-profit organization that helps area homeless. The sewage leak damaged the men's dorm that was in the basement as well as part of their upstairs kitchen. The leak also damaged the Pov's HVAC system ultimately shutting down the entire basement that sheltered 56 men in the men's dorm and 40 beds in the overflow room.
Missoula's Salvation Army has been sheltering the people that are not able to stay at the Pov because of the construction.
"They have been amazing partners and super helpful in this process and we really appreciate them," said Poverello Center Executive Director, Amy Allison Thompson.
Crews have been working on the Poverello Center and tell me the estimated damage is $150,000 but insurance is only covering about $30,000.
The Poverello Center is accepting financial donations as well as toiletries like tooth brushes, soap, shampoo, or blankets. They will be in need of food as well but not until construction is finished and they have maximum space for storage. The Pov is looking for staple items like spices, rice and beans.
"I'd really like to thank the community for their support thus far, and for their efforts to help us, contractors and things, get back into our space as quickly as possible," said Allison Thompson.
Renovations were expected to be done the first week of June but now their estimated complete re-opening is expected in either the third or fourth week of June. Crews will start installing the dry wall on the ceiling as well as set up a new HVAC and speaker system.
If you are interested in donating you can do so at https://www.thepoverellocenter.org/donate/ or drop items off at 1110 W. Broadway St. Missoula, MT 59802.