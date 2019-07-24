MISSOULA - Mountain Line's first electric bus hit the streets today, and five more are joining the fleet in the next few months.
Mountain Line staff are excited about the transition to the new buses, which offer more benefits than diesel-powered vehicles, says operations manager Jennifer Sweten. Electric buses can be charged at night while they're parked at the bus barn.
"Rides are smoother, not as much ambient noise, they have heated seats, they just handle so much easier than a standard diesel bus that is going on 12 or 15 years old,” Sweten said.
The electric vehicles also benefit the bus drivers.
"We have all of our buses parked inside, when we fire up in the morning there's diesel exhaust that our operators are exposed to. With these buses we don’t have that issue, they truly are zero emissions out of the tail pipe,” Sweten added.
These new buses make Missoula the first city in the state to run on electric public transportation.
"Missoula's kind of on that cutting edge, we care about our environment, we care about the air quality and this really goes a long ways to helping improve the air quality for everyone,” said Mountain Line General Manager Corey Aldridge.
Riders and residents can expect to see this new fleet riding around town within the next few months, and Mountain Line will be purchasing two more in the coming year.