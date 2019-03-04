Missoula's Mount Jumbo still 'closed' as avalanche risk remains high

Closed. That's the status of Missoula's Mount Jumbo, despite seeing fresh ski tracks on the mountain over the weekend.
It's a message that the Missoula City Fire Department is stressing, because the risk of an avalanche in the area still remains very high.
Avalanche experts say that the snowpack measures up to five feet deep and is considered unstable.
They found some small natural slides over the weekend that ran into the back yards of homes on Lilac Avenue and Holly Street.
Property owners at the base of the mountain from Missoula Avenue to Elm Street should stay out of their back yards and call 911 if they see snow slides.
Residents should also call 911 if they see anyone on Mount Jumbo.
And that may be difficult for some says Missoula City Fire Chief Jeff Brandt, especially with Monday's sunny skies and clear conditions.
"I think one of the biggest things is realizing that Mount Jumbo is, is certainly in our backyard, but the conditions for an avalanche are around the area," Chief Brandt says. "So if you're out recreating, just be aware of those conditions."
He adds that they are continuing to work with members of the West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation and the National Weather Service to assess the avalanche danger on a daily basis.
They don't expect conditions to worsen, or improve, without a significant change in the weather, which means that the avalanche danger will remain the same and the mountain will remain closed.