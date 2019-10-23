Missoula's Flagship Program works to keep after school programs free

MISSOULA - The Flagship program provides after school opportunities for youth in Missoula at eight different Missoula County Public Schools for grades kindergarten through 12th.
The Flagship program is campaigning all week long to raise awareness and funds so that the programs they provide can stay free for all kids and their families.
The program is funded by a variety of grants, sponsorship, and donations from the community that make all the difference.
"I love that people give five or ten dollars or people are giving 250 to 500 dollars. It doesn't matter how much you give, but just the point of giving, and that they find Flagship important and meaningful to them, and they're giving what they can," said Nicole Mitchell, Flagship program manager.
Flagship is unique to Missoula and with community support has sustained for 23 years. From activities like art, film making, sports, gardening, homework help, and music lessons, there are over 400 after school and summer flagship opportunities for youth in Missoula.
According to Flagship, involvement in these after school programs have also led to healthier life choices, increased graduation rates, and an overall stronger community.
If you would like to donate to Flagship, you can do so at this link.
https://flagship-program.networkforgood.com/projects/81981-flagship-fall-2019-campaign