MISSOULA - Construction is underway on Missoula County's first free archery range.
Hellgate Hunters and Anglers, a nonprofit, raised money for several years after identifying the county did not have a free archery range.
HHA President Adam Shaw says archery permits in Montana have seen a 100-percent increase since 2000.
The new range is on Spurgin Road, behind the FWP offices.
Shaw said the project is being funded through a grant from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and from the help of private donations. In total the archery range should cost around $80,000.
There will be 11 lanes of targets, ranging from 20 yards to 80 yards away.
"We've ordered the targets and those should be here in a couple weeks, so we're looking at sometime mid to late May, certainly by June we should we open for everyone to come out and shoot their bows," Shaw said.
HHA is hosting a fundraiser for the archery range on Saturday, April 27, from 6-9 pm at the Montana Natural History Center. The party includes food from Burns St. Bistro.
Check out the promotional video and skit for the archery range: