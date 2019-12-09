Missoula Rural Firefighters give out hundreds of coats to kids

Missoula rural firefighters are spreading holiday cheer this season by giving hundreds of children in the community warm, winter clothes.
Missoula rural firefighters gave out nearly 200 coats to children at Missoula's Head Start. Firefighters say it's part of "operation warm campaign."
Their goal is to give out 500 coats to kids all across the community this holiday season.
Firefighters say seeing the smiles on kids faces is what makes this coat distribution day something to look forward to each year.
"It makes you feel good. You did something to help someone who needed help. It gives you that warm fuzzy feeling you made a kids day," Firefighter Max Kottwitz said.
Missoula rural firefighters have done "operation warm" for eight years in a row.
The brand-new coats are bought from donations by the community.
If you would like to donate, drop off a check to Missoula Rural Fire station one on South Avenue and Reserve street in Missoula.