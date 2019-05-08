Missoula Rural Fire District will hire new staff in November due to levy passing

MISSOULA- Missoula Rural Fire District is gearing up to start the hiring process after adding $ 1.4 million to their resource budget.
Missoula Rural says they are going to begin their hiring process now, but won't be able to officially hire anyone until the levy appears on the tax bill in November.
Missoula Rural Fire says they have been working on passing this levy for some time now, and seeing it be approved last night showed that their hard work payed off.
"We've been working on this so long, talking to so many people in our community, to all the different groups, lots of door to door knocking, informing our votes, so once it actually gets there, it's surreal,” said Chris Newman, Fire Chief of Missoula Rural Fire District.
Now that the levy is passed, it's time to start getting to work. Not only will the MRFD be able to hire ten fulltime firefighters and EMT’s for all of their five stations, they will be able to purchase crucial equipment to better their service.
"Keeping up with modernizing our equipment, cardiac monitors, which goes along with advanced life support, vehicle extrication equipment, always new better stuff that is coming out that is coming out, that is more effective for us to be able to do our jobs for the community,” said Newman.
With the levy passing 53 to 46, Missoula Rural says they are aware that the whole community didn’t vote yes, and they want to reassure the public passing the levy was the right choice.
"We are going to do everything we possibly can to make our response abilities and the service we provide to the community the best we can do and we are going to show them we can put this money to good use,” added Fire Chief, Chris Newman.
Once again Missoula Rural is beginning their hiring process now, but won't officially hire new fire district positions until late fall.
The Missoula Rural Fire District says they are thankful to the community members who voted to pass this levy, and say they look forward to expanding in November.