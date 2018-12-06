Missoula Rural Fire Department received a report of a recreational vehicle fire at 6240 Industrial Road in Missoula at 7:05 p.m.
According to Missoula Rural Fire Batallion Chief Dan Merritt, a transient family living in their car started the fire while putting ether, an industrial solvent, in their car while trying to escape the cold and stay warm.
Merritt estimates a $10,000 loss for the RV, and $3,000 loss for the contents inside the vehicle.
Merritt told ABC FOX a couple and their dog escaped the fire. No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross is working to find shelter for the family overnight.