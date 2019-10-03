Missoula residents will see more electric buses on the streets soon

MISSOULA - Missoula's first Mountain Line electric bus first hit the streets in July, but now residents can expect to see more operating throughout the city.
There are currently three electric buses that people can hop on to help Missoula go green but Mountain Line said riders can expect to see all six buses the company has operating within the next two weeks.
The Mountain Line electric buses are free for people to ride and also help benefit the environment because they don't have tail pipe emissions coming out of the back.
The buses also feature heated seats that can benefit riders this winter.
The electric buses have had positive feedback from both riders and drivers, and now Mountain Line expects to add two more electric buses to the fleet next year.