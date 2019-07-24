Missoula receives first electric public transportation bus in the state

MISSOULA - Missoula's first public transportation electric bus made its debut today, and you can expect to see five more hitting the streets in a couple months.
Out with the old, and in with the new. Missoula’s Mountain Line Transportation is saying goodbye to diesel, and hello to electric powered rides.
"Rides [are] smoother, not as much ambient noise, they have heated seats, they just handle so much easier than a standard diesel bus that is going on 12 or 15 years old,” said Mountain Line Operations Manager, Jennifer Sweten.
With plenty of room inside, Wi-Fi for riders and an all around eco-friendly form of transportation, Mountain Line executives say they are eager to make this change in the community.
"We are looking forward to making Missoula more livable. We have all of our buses parked inside, when we fire up in the morning there's diesel exhaust that our operators are exposed to. With these buses we don’t have that issue, they truly are zero emissions out of the tail pipe,” added Sweten.
Bus officials say this is a large step for the Garden City, seeing as these new buses make Missoula the first city in the state to run on electric public transportation.
"Missoula's kind of on that cutting edge, we care about our environment, we care about the air quality and this really goes a long ways to helping improve the air quality for everyone,” said Mountain Line General Manager Corey Aldridge.
Riders and residents can expect to see this new fleet riding around town within the next few months, and Mountain Line will be purchasing two more in the coming year.