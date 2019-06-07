MISSOULA - Craft breweries have gained popularity over the past years and the thirst for a cold one is no exception for Missoulians.
In a study done by C+R Research, Missoula ranked 10th on the list for craft breweries per capita in the U.S. The list was determined by an analysis of data from 500 cities to find out which city had the most breweries per 50,000 people.
They also looked into the most popular breweries in each city and based on a Google search, C+R Research determined Big Sky Brewing was the most popular in Missoula.
Missoula was the only Montana city in the top 25. The top three cities on the list were Portland, ME, Asheville, NC, and Bend, OR. For the full list you can visit the link here. https://www.crresearch.com/blog/which-cities-have-most-craft-breweries