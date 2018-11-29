The Missoula Police Department has some advice about online safety for parents of social media savvy kids.
The MPD recommends teaching kids to hit the back button and go to an adult for help if they end up on a page that makes them uncomfortable. They also advise parents to ask their kids to teach them how to use their favorite social media apps. The teaching process can be a bonding experience, and parents will know what to do if something goes wrong.
MPD Internet Crimes Against Children detective Katie Petersen teaches multiple sessions a month on internet safety, and holds separate sessions for parents and kids of different ages. She says it’s important for parents to keep open lines of communication with their kids about what to do if they encounter something inappropriate.
"Having that conversation...about you're not going to be in trouble if you come tell me what’s going on," Petersen said. “When kids feel that if they make that report, that they’re going to be in trouble with their parents, that’s oftentimes where we see kids get further in trouble.”
Parents of Russell Elementary and Lewis and Clark Elementary students can hear from Detective Petersen on Thursday, November 29. A session on internet security for parents is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. at Russell Elementary school in Missoula. Parents who can’t attend the meeting can visit this website for resources and conversation starters about internet safety.