MISSOULA - Police are asking for help finding a suspect in a domestic violence case.
Roy Campbell, 39, is wanted in connection with a recent case. He's charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of partner/family member assault.
From Missoula police:
"Campbell is described as Native American, 5'9/200lbs with short dark hair. He is reportedly homeless. Campbell was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black sweatpants. If you know where Mr. Campbell can be located, please contact Det. Griesse at (406) 552-6282. If you see Mr. Campbell, please call 9-1-1 immediately."