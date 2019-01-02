MISSOULA - Police have arrested a suspect they say may be tied to a string of recent break-ins reported downtown.
A release from the Missoula Police Department says Chad Lobeck, 48, was arrested on Wed., Dec. 28, for a burglary on the 100 block of North Higgins.
Lake Missoula Tea Company, Smooch Cosmetic Boutique and Market on Front are among downtown businesses that have reported break-ins in recent weeks.
Police say they're working to connect Lobeck with other crimes and if anyone has any tips, they're asked to contact Detective Stacy Lear at 406-552-6283.