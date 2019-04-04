It's an unfortunate side effect of spring weather, but vehicle break-ins are on the rise in Western Montana.
Police in Missoula said break-in reports have gone up drastically in the last month.
Missoula Police explained the two most important things you can do is lock your car and take your valuables out of your car.
Although these tips may seem obvious, most of the break-in reports police respond to are cases where people didn't lock their cars.
It's one of the easiest things you can do and Missoula Police are telling people they need to click their car lock buttons more consistently.
Public Information Officer, Travis Welsh, said the warmer weather, plus the days getting longer are causing potential criminals to stay out longer.
This type of crime, according to Welsh, happens where there is a larger concentration of cars.
"That could be a parking lot of a store or a group of stores like at the mall. It could be at an apartment complex where cars only have a carport if anything at all to put them under or it could just be a crowded street where somebody just needs to walk down the row of cars until they find one that's left opened," explained Welsh.
This means leaving your car unlocked should never be an option, but Welsh emphasized even if your car is locked, people can break a window or find other ways to get into your car.
"They have to take their valuables inside their homes with them if they're out and about their valuables need to go in their trunk or some other way hidden from prying eyes that may be looking to make you a victim," said Welsh.
Police said more bikes also tend to get stolen during the spring and summer months, so it’s important to make sure you also secure your bike and have a quality lock.